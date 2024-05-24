HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $3.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded HUYA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised HUYA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.80 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $5.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.24 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93. HUYA has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $6.84.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.51 million. HUYA had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that HUYA will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUYA. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd raised its position in HUYA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd now owns 4,505,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after purchasing an additional 82,214 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in HUYA by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in HUYA by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,145,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in HUYA by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 526,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 163,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in HUYA during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

