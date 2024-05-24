iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $94.25

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$94.25 and last traded at C$94.21, with a volume of 1182401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$92.45.
Several research analysts recently commented on IAG shares. CIBC raised shares of iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iA Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$89.72.
iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.49 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.25%. Equities analysts forecast that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 10.3022222 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.
In other news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$86.00 per share, with a total value of C$344,000.00. In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$86.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$344,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.07, for a total value of C$119,091.98. Insiders have sold a total of 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,358,408 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.
