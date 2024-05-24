Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $239.05 and last traded at $239.69. Approximately 198,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,191,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.45.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.15 and a 200-day moving average of $253.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

