Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Price Performance

NYSE IMH opened at $0.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $638,129.05, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

Get Impac Mortgage alerts:

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.