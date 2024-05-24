Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $156.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PI. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.10.

Shares of PI opened at $168.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 6.87. Impinj has a 1-year low of $48.39 and a 1-year high of $175.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -481.40 and a beta of 1.85.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. Impinj had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 60.13%. The business had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Impinj will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 306 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $37,806.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,123,165.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $37,806.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,123,165.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $51,656.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,414 shares in the company, valued at $6,580,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,509 shares of company stock worth $12,503,735. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

