Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Impinj in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Impinj from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Impinj from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Impinj has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.10.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $168.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.25. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.40 and a beta of 1.85. Impinj has a one year low of $48.39 and a one year high of $175.41.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Impinj will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Impinj

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $37,806.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,123,165.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Umesh Padval sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.39, for a total transaction of $526,080.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,255.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $37,806.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at $8,123,165.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,509 shares of company stock worth $12,503,735 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

