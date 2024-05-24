Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Sells $43,755.96 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) Director Rebecca Chambers sold 964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $43,755.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,358.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Inari Medical Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.56. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.73 and a 12 month high of $71.85.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $143.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NARI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 54.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 139.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 30.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

