Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA) Trading Up 5%

Inca One Gold Corp. (CVE:INCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 24,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 41,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110,275.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.04.

About Inca One Gold

Inca One Gold Corp. engages in the business of operating and developing of gold-bearing mineral processing operations in Peru. It owned two gold milling facilities, which includes Chala One and Kori One located in Peru. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp. and changed its name to Inca One Gold Corp.

