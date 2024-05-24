Insider Buying: FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Director Purchases 3,500 Shares of Stock

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) Director Keith Bethel acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $22,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Keith Bethel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 13th, Keith Bethel bought 6,500 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00.
FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance
Shares of FSCO stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 508,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,230. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $6.37.
FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Gerber LLC acquired a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.
About FS Credit Opportunities
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
