Insider Buying: FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Director Purchases 3,500 Shares of Stock

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) Director Keith Bethel acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $22,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Keith Bethel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Keith Bethel bought 6,500 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00.

Shares of FSCO stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 508,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,230. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $6.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Gerber LLC acquired a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

