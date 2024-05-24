Insider Buying: LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH) Director Purchases 400,000 Shares of Stock

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) Director Elan Blutinger purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 721,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,464. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LuxUrban Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LUXH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,651,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,741. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. LuxUrban Hotels Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $6.88.

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.51 million for the quarter. LuxUrban Hotels had a negative return on equity of 303.00% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LuxUrban Hotels Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LUXH shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of LuxUrban Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LuxUrban Hotels

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUXH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in LuxUrban Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $1,532,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels by 684.0% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 136,800 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $714,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth $537,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 255,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 107,012 shares in the last quarter. 28.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

