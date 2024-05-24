Insider Buying: Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) COO Purchases 1,614 Shares of Stock

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) COO Adam Noyes acquired 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $13,638.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 321,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,796.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Potbelly Stock Performance

Potbelly stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.65. 116,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.12 million, a PE ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 1.36. Potbelly Co. has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $14.36.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.80 million. Potbelly had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Potbelly Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Institutional Trading of Potbelly

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Potbelly in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Potbelly in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 464.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 722.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Potbelly in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

