Insider Buying: Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Buys 2,300 Shares of Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) Director Glenn Orval James Dagenais bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.23 per share, with a total value of C$21,229.00.

Total Energy Services Stock Down 0.1 %

TOT stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$9.16. 30,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,230. The company has a market capitalization of C$365.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49. Total Energy Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$7.36 and a twelve month high of C$10.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.07.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.54). The company had revenue of C$213.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$218.00 million. Total Energy Services had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 1.8544061 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Total Energy Services Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Total Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

TOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$16.75 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

