Insider Selling: ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,004,647.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Haiping Dun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Haiping Dun sold 19,434 shares of ACM Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $538,321.80.

On Friday, March 8th, Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of ACM Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $455,400.00.

ACMR traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $22.56. The stock had a trading volume of 962,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,664. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.42. ACM Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.27. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

ACMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Ariose Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in ACM Research by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,980,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,702,000 after buying an additional 1,229,839 shares during the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 264.7% during the 4th quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 1,057,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,668,000 after buying an additional 767,753 shares during the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,398,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth $8,640,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,082,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,920,000 after acquiring an additional 399,854 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

