Insider Selling: Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Insider Sells 115,000 Shares of Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) insider Luc Walter sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $15,541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,844,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.68. 1,213,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $73.29 and a 12-month high of $138.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.25 and its 200-day moving average is $105.79.

Amphenol shares are set to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 12th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 12th.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Amphenol announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Amphenol from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $1,078,167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amphenol by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,245,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,899,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340,759 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $121,133,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Amphenol by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,987,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $196,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,901 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,138,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,250,181,000 after purchasing an additional 965,951 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

