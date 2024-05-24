Insider Selling: Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Director Sells 2,987 Shares of Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $130.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,957,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,123,000 after acquiring an additional 43,790 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,826,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,293,000 after buying an additional 69,400 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,374,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,946,000 after buying an additional 95,285 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,164,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,244,000 after buying an additional 349,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,095,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,955,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

