Insider Selling: Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Director Sells 2,987 Shares of Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Arrow Electronics Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $130.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $147.42.
Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Electronics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ARW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ARW
Arrow Electronics Company Profile
Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.
