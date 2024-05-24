Insider Selling: Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) VP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

BR stock opened at $201.69 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.54 and a fifty-two week high of $210.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 20,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 25,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,951,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

