Insider Selling: Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) EVP Sells 7,159 Shares of Stock

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) EVP Jon Cheigh sold 7,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $519,528.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,120,496.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $71.14. 201,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,550. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.05 and its 200-day moving average is $69.23. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $78.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $122.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.01 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 91.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 294.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cohen & Steers from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Read Our Latest Report on CNS

About Cohen & Steers

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.