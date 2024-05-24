Insider Selling: Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $570,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,135.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of EXPO stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $96.07. The stock had a trading volume of 59,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,667. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.77 and a 200 day moving average of $83.48. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.61 and a 12-month high of $102.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Exponent in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Exponent by 8.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,429 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 6.8% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 276,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,864,000 after acquiring an additional 17,496 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the first quarter worth $25,904,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 18.6% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 4,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

