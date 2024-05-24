Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.57, for a total transaction of $363,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,783 shares in the company, valued at $23,084,428.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alwyn Dawkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of Gartner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT traded down $6.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $439.18. The company had a trading volume of 362,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,084. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.61 and a 12-month high of $486.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IT. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 254.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 357.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

