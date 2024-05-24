Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells $98,349.15 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $98,349.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,733.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 13th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $30,861.99.
- On Monday, April 29th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $31,437.68.
- On Monday, April 15th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $34,916.85.
- On Monday, April 1st, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $39,171.95.
- On Wednesday, March 13th, Soleil Boughton sold 63,621 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $965,130.57.
Hims & Hers Health Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $15.83 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at $161,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 80.0% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at $76,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on HIMS shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.69.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hims & Hers Health
About Hims & Hers Health
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hims & Hers Health
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.