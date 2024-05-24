Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells $98,349.15 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $98,349.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,733.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $30,861.99.

On Monday, April 29th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $31,437.68.

On Monday, April 15th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $34,916.85.

On Monday, April 1st, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $39,171.95.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Soleil Boughton sold 63,621 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $965,130.57.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $15.83 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at $161,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 80.0% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at $76,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HIMS shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

