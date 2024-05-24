Insider Selling: Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) CFO Sells 4,042 Shares of Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $119,845.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 355,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,538,025.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Eva Renee Barnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, Eva Renee Barnett sold 12,253 shares of Immunovant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $356,072.18.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,689 shares of Immunovant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $115,023.02.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.95. The company had a trading volume of 739,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,916. Immunovant, Inc. has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $45.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 0.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on IMVT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after buying an additional 9,648 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 1,299.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,556,000 after buying an additional 303,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

