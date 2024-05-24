Insider Selling: Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Insider Sells $304,000.00 in Stock

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) insider Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,907.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

On Thursday, May 16th, Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 28,344 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $352,882.80.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

Ivanhoe Electric stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.80. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 3,007.59% and a negative return on equity of 33.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Our Latest Report on IE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IE. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 432.6% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 300,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 244,341 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the first quarter valued at about $598,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 682,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 42,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.