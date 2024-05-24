Insider Selling: Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Insider Sells $304,000.00 in Stock

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) insider Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,907.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 16th, Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 28,344 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $352,882.80.
Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance
Ivanhoe Electric stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $16.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IE. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 432.6% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 300,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 244,341 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the first quarter valued at about $598,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 682,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 42,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile
Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ivanhoe Electric
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- Why Invest in Biotech Stocks
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.