Insider Selling: LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR) Director Sells $32,650.00 in Stock

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) Director Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $32,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,103.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kjell Gruner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Kjell Gruner sold 6,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total value of $38,880.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $32,950.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $33,150.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $33,350.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $33,350.00.

NYSE:LVWR opened at $6.57 on Friday. LiveWire Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.17.

LiveWire Group ( NYSE:LVWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 49.54% and a negative net margin of 317.96%. The company had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of LiveWire Group from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

