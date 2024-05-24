Insider Selling: McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Insider Sells 1,099 Shares of Stock

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $257.89. 2,208,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,287,340. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.34. The company has a market capitalization of $185.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

