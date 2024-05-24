Insider Selling: MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Director Sells $50,372.50 in Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Free Report) Director Corp Emmis sold 40,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $50,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 317,254 shares in the company, valued at $396,567.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, May 17th, Corp Emmis sold 4,547 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $6,638.62.

MDIA opened at $1.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $6.86.

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. It also offers digital advertising, and events, which includes sponsorships, ticket sales, licensing, and syndication services.

