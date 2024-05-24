Insider Selling: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Sells 4,344 Shares of Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.73. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $361,915,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,551,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,713,000 after buying an additional 984,617 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,427,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,002,000 after buying an additional 1,446,362 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,686,000 after buying an additional 213,528 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 14.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,940,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,840,000 after purchasing an additional 500,566 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MGM

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.