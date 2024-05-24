Insider Selling: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Sells 4,344 Shares of Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
MGM Resorts International Stock Performance
Shares of MGM stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.73. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.
MGM Resorts International Company Profile
MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.
