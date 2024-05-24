Insider Selling: MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Insider Sells 4,698 Shares of Stock

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) insider Grant R. Bates sold 4,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $64,644.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,828.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MRC Global Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:MRC opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.43. MRC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.76 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on MRC Global from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MRC Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in MRC Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

Featured Articles

