Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Sells $72,497.19 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) EVP Blake Russell sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $72,497.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,659.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NXST stock opened at $157.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $132.30 and a one year high of $187.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.06 and its 200 day moving average is $162.48.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 57.19%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXST. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nexstar Media Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,322,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 156.5% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 238,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,218,000 after purchasing an additional 145,617 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 519,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,442,000 after purchasing an additional 16,928 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 519.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,000 after purchasing an additional 43,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.