Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO Sells $111,250.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,366. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palomar alerts:

On Wednesday, May 15th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $83,190.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $76,300.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, T Christopher Uchida sold 2,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $204,975.00.

On Monday, March 11th, T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $146,860.00.

Palomar Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $81.67 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.67 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.30 and a 200-day moving average of $69.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.28. Palomar had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Palomar by 17.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palomar by 32.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palomar by 0.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Palomar during the third quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Palomar by 11.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PLMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Palomar from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Palomar from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Palomar from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLMR

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.