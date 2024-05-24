Insider Selling: Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Director Sells 15,227 Shares of Stock

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) Director John Heinrich sold 15,227 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $95,016.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Heinrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, John Heinrich sold 4,773 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $28,399.35.

Sensus Healthcare Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.26. 221,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,373. The firm has a market cap of $102.62 million, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.92. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sensus Healthcare ( NASDAQ:SRTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

SRTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensus Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 5.0% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

