Insider Selling: T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Sells $31,102,086.60 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.98, for a total transaction of $31,102,086.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 675,072,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,698,359,197.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $31,306,930.20.

On Friday, May 17th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $31,037,598.80.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $30,902,933.10.

On Monday, May 13th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $30,952,247.30.

On Friday, May 10th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $31,149,504.10.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $30,956,040.70.

On Monday, May 6th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $30,808,098.10.

On Friday, May 3rd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $31,225,372.10.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $31,422,628.90.

On Monday, April 29th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total transaction of $31,134,330.50.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $164.97 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.52 and a 200 day moving average of $159.89. The firm has a market cap of $193.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

