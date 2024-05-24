Insider Selling: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Sells C$70,689.50 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.15, for a total value of C$70,689.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,767.90.
TC Energy Stock Performance
Shares of TRP opened at C$52.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of C$43.70 and a 52-week high of C$55.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$52.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74.
TC Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.56%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About TC Energy
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
