Insider Selling: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Sells C$70,689.50 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.15, for a total value of C$70,689.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,767.90.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP opened at C$52.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of C$43.70 and a 52-week high of C$55.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$52.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.50.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

