Insider Selling: Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) General Counsel Sells $154,480.71 in Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $154,480.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,166 shares in the company, valued at $768,865.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Ultra Clean Stock Performance
Shares of UCTT stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.90 and a beta of 2.02.
Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.99 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on UCTT shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
