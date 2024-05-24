Insider Selling: Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) VP Sells $27,905.67 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $27,905.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,283.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dave Bottoms also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $37,584.46.

Upwork Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $11.10 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Upwork had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $190.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPWK. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Institutional Trading of Upwork

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Upwork by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Upwork by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Upwork by 193.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Stories

