Insider Selling: Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) CEO Sells 63,379 Shares of Stock

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 63,379 shares of Veru stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $77,956.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,942,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,532.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mitchell Shuster Steiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 6,504 shares of Veru stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $9,040.56.

On Friday, May 17th, Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 28,066 shares of Veru stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $37,047.12.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 84,021 shares of Veru stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $126,031.50.

Veru Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. 1,641,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,837. The stock has a market cap of $180.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of -0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85. Veru Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.92.

Institutional Trading of Veru

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter. Veru had a negative net margin of 265.27% and a negative return on equity of 130.13%. Research analysts forecast that Veru Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veru in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veru by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 122,999 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on VERU shares. B. Riley started coverage on Veru in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Veru in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

