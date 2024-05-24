Insider Selling: VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) COO Sells 59,449 Shares of Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) COO Ben Bun Wong sold 59,449 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $625,997.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,261,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,345,722.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

VZIO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.62. 856,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,747. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 117.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.08. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $11.28.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $353.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.95 million. VIZIO had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 595,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VZIO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.50 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley cut VIZIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.77.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

