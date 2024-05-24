Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.83 and last traded at $22.94. 789,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,747,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INSM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Insmed from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average of $27.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 11,088 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $280,748.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,618.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,231 shares of company stock worth $1,177,186 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 4.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,290,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,580,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Insmed by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Insmed by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

