Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.63 and last traded at $35.71. Approximately 109,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 651,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTA shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Intapp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intapp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.31.

In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $318,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 727,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,193,679.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $318,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 727,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,193,679.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Great Hill Equity Partners Iv sold 7,000,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $253,890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,738,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,397,016.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,080,724 shares of company stock valued at $256,931,601 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 239.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 218.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 152.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 52.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

