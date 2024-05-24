Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 61,467 shares of company stock worth $8,433,168 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.34. 912,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.24 and a 200-day moving average of $128.49. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.81 and a 52-week high of $140.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

