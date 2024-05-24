Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Position Lifted by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 510.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,949 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 1.6% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $14,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,919,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,162,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,034 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,371,000 after buying an additional 8,348,126 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,567,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,623,000 after buying an additional 282,963 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $839,259,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,073,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE ICE traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $136.34. The stock had a trading volume of 912,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,573. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.81 and a 1 year high of $140.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $8,011,417.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,893,392.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,467 shares of company stock worth $8,433,168 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

