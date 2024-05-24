Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,101,848,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 42,268.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 610,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,161,000 after purchasing an additional 609,512 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Intuit by 61.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,350,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $690,244,000 after purchasing an additional 514,259 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 60,534.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 472,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,609,000 after purchasing an additional 472,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,946,943,000 after purchasing an additional 270,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $53.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $609.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,945,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,675. The company has a market capitalization of $170.59 billion, a PE ratio of 62.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $400.22 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $634.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $619.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. StockNews.com lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.41.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

