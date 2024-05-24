Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $760.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $750.00 to $760.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on INTU. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $673.86.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $662.26 on Friday. Intuit has a 1 year low of $400.22 and a 1 year high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $634.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $619.94. The company has a market cap of $185.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.58, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $0.51. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 79.2% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

