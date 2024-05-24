Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0559 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of VKI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.81. The company had a trading volume of 735,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,225. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $8.81.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

