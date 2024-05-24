Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on May 24th, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 135,442 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 132,305 shares.The stock last traded at $22.99 and had previously closed at $23.00.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1337 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJQ. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 570.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.