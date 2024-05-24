Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 135,442 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 132,305 shares.The stock last traded at $22.99 and had previously closed at $23.00.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1337 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJQ. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 570.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

