Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 280,398 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 863% from the previous session’s volume of 29,121 shares.The stock last traded at $42.95 and had previously closed at $42.98.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $658.78 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.52.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1802 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFM. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 752,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.