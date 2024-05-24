Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 280,398 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 863% from the previous session’s volume of 29,121 shares.The stock last traded at $42.95 and had previously closed at $42.98.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The company has a market cap of $658.78 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.52.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1802 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
