Invesco High Income Trust II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.
Invesco High Income Trust II Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE VLT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,684. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $10.86.
Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile
