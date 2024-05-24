Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 4.1 %
NYSE:VPV traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $10.72. 337,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,995. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $10.74.
About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
