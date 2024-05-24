Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shot up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $458.30 and last traded at $458.30. 7,527,948 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 43,320,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $453.66.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.07.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $304,591,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 30.7% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,814,000 after purchasing an additional 433,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

