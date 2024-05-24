Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0631 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. 370,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,884. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.43.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

