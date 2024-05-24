Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Stock Price Up 3%

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.22 and last traded at $44.20. Approximately 168,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,211,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.91.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Solar ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

